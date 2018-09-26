Nigeria Beats Greece, Reaches Quarters at Women’s World Cup

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Edema Edeferioka hit two free throws with 3.2 seconds left after getting an offensive rebound to lift Nigeria to a 57-56 win over Greece and become the first African team to reach the quarterfinals of the Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Next up for Nigeria is the United States.

Trailing 56-55, Promise Amukamara missed a floater in the lane. Edeferioka corralled the rebound and was fouled by Maria Fasoula. Edeferioka, who hadn’t scored all game, calmly sank the two free throws.

Greece called its final timeout to advance the basketball, but couldn’t get the ball inbounds and Nigeria took over.

Ezinne Kalu was fouled with just under 2 seconds left and she missed both of her free throw attempts, but Greece couldn’t get off a last-second heave.

Amukamara scored 13 points to lead Nigeria and Evelyn Akhator added 12. Evanthia Maltsi scored 10 to lead Greece, which advanced further than ever before.