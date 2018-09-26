AHEPA Donates $15K to Secure Medical Shipping Container

In the aftermath of July’s wildfires in Greece, AHEPA announced it would partner again with International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) to secure two shipping containers to be filled with medical supplies that will be delivered to Greece during the fall, according to AHEPA’s announcement.

T his week, Supreme President George E. Loucas presented IOCC, which was represented by Pascalis Papouras, with a $15,000 donation to secure the first of two shipping containers. It will deliver medical supplies to Evangelismos Hospital in Athens.

Since 2012, AHEPA has teamed-up with IOCC to secure the delivery of nine containers of medical supplies delivered to various hospital throughout Greece, providing invaluable public health assistance to the people of Greece. Each container possesses medical supplies totaling an estimated value between $650,000 and $850,000.