Greek Prosecutor Backs Off Delaying Mati Deadly Wildfire Report

ATHENS – Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou said she will proceed with a report on the July 23 wildfires that killed 99 people in the seaside village of Mati, after saying she would delay completion until getting the results of another that’s underway.

The second report, not including private investigations commissioned by some families of the victims who died in what critics said was a needless loss because of a chaotic and confused response by emergency services, is coming from the General Inspector of Public Administration as the government keeps defending its actions.

The head of Athens’ Prosecutors office Ilias Zagoraios had, reportedly, been wrapping up the investigation and was preparing to summon officials to give testimony, looking into why someone were said to have essentially gone into hiding the day of the inferno.

Sources from the prosecutor’s office told Kathimerini that Dimitriou’s request was not intended to freeze the ongoing investigation but to let Zagoraios that there is another report from inspector Maria Papaspyrou but she pulled back a request to delay.

Dimitriou also told Zagoraios, whose tenure is ending this month, he will stay in the position until the investigation is completed, although he will no longer head the prosecutor’s office as his replacement has already been elected.