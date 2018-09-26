Kotzias-Mitchell: Promotion of Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean

WASHINGTON – The promotion of partnerships in the eastern Mediterranean and the preparation of Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias’ visit to Washington in December were the key issues of a meeting between Kotzias and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell.

Earlier, the US official had received Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

A Greek diplomatic source said that they discussed the promotion of cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean, with emphasis on economic and energy cooperation, and the preparation of the Foreign Minister’s visit to Washington.