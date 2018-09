PIRAEUS – Port authorities in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio have forbidden the departure of ships on Wednesday due to strong winds blowing in the Aegean, reaching up to 9 and 10 Beaufort in places.

The Perama-Paloukia service to Salamina in the Saronic Gulf is operating normally and the ferry services in Rio-Antirrio, Agia Marina-Nea Styra, Arkitsa-Aidipsos, Volos-Sporades and Kavala-Prinos are closed.