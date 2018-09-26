Greek Pension Cuts Decision Seen Triggering February Elections

ATHENS – With his fortunes continuing to fall after constantly reneging on anti-austerity promises, Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras reportedly is leaning toward calling snap polls in February, 2019, using as a fulcrum whatever decision the country’s lenders make on his bid to halt more pension cuts.

Tsipras agreed to impose another round of slashed benefits beginning Jan. 1, but finding himself down 10 points and more to the party he unseated in 2015, the major rival New Democracy Conservatives, has argued the pension cuts won’t be needed because Greece will have a high enough primary surplus to avoid them.

That doesn’t include the interest on 326 billion euros ($383.95 billion) in three international bailouts, including a third for 86 billion euros ($101.29 billion) which he sought and accepted in the summer of 2015 after saying he would do neither because it came with more brutal conditions he swore to reject but then agreed to implement.

Those included more pension cuts he said were a Red Line over which he would never step but then jumped over to satisfy the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While there’s some sympathy among Troika officials for holding back the pension cuts, the IMF said they must go ahead, putting Tsipras in a bind, but which the newspaper Kathimerini said he could use to push elections no matter what happens when the Eurozone meets Dec. 3 and is set to discuss his request.

Any decisions will only be made once Greece’s draft budget for 2019 has been sent to Parliament and then to the European Commission and not before the Eurogroup meeting, an EU official told reporters in Brussels.

The Finance Ministry has gathered data to back its claim the pension cuts aren’t needed, a move – which would allow Tsipras to again hand out holiday bonuses to lower-income pensioners and jobless youth in what New Democracy said was a transparent ploy to buy votes and restore popularity after almost four years of more punishing measures.

Tsipras’ closest aides said that if the lenders approve holding back the pension cuts that the government could claim a major victory and move for the February elections to cash in on the good will.

But if the verdict goes the other way, sources told the newspaper Kathimerini, he could then use that to again rally Greeks against the lenders as he did in the summer of 2015 when he called a referendum asking voters to join him in defying the creditors.

They heeded him and gave an overwhelming victory in his own referendum only to see him renege on that too and then seek the third bailout, impose capital controls still in place and hit workers, pensioners and the poor while the rich, politicians, Parliament workers, tax cheats and the oligarchy he swore to crush escaped with near-impunity.

Speculation had abounded that the snap polls – elections must be held by October, 2019 – were going to be held in May to coincide with European Parliament elections and prevent New Democracy from adding to its momentum if the pension cuts begin.

If the polls are held in February, it could push to January a vote in Parliament on whether to ratify a deal the anti-nationalists of SYRIZA made to change the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to North Macedonia, allowing it to keep the name of the ancient abutting Greek province of Macedonia, and open the door to NATO and European Union accession talks.

That vote would come only if citizens of FYROM on Sept. 30 support the deal in a referendum and that county’s Premier, Zoran Zaev, then change the Constitution to remove irredentist claims on Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki.

Compounding the issue is that some lawmakers in Tsipras’ coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL), oppose the deal, including the party leader, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who threatened to pull out of the government if the FYROM question comes to Parliament.

Kammenos, known for frequent fluctuations in his stances, has since said he would hold off until March, but the snap elections could put him the position of staying with Tsipras and totally abandoning any alleged principles, or sticking to his promise to walk.

Tsipras, confident he has enough votes from rival parties to more than make up for ANEL’s seven votes that give him a two-vote majority in Parliament, could then have the FYROM vote in January and call the elections in a bid to return to power with another partner.

That, of course, could be upset if New Democracy wins but surveys show it would also need a partner and the Conservatives leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said he won’t work with SYRIZA, the Communists or the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, leaving him to work with a new center-left group, the Movement of Change.

That is led by former officials of the now-defunct PASOK Socialists who worked with New Democracy under its former Premier and leader Antonis Samaras before going out of favor for backing austerity measures.