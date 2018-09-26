EU Anti-Fraud Office Probes Kammenos’ Ministry Over Refugee Funds

A Greek newspaper report Defense Minister Panos Kammenos was involved in giving contracts to business friends with European Union funds aimed at helping refugees and migrants in detention centers has gotten renewed attention from the EU’s Anti-Fraud office (OLAF.) His agency is in charge of the monies.

Investigators from OLAF are investigating alleged mismanagement of more than 1.6 billion euros ($1.88 billion) in EU subsidies to help Greece deal with a crisis of more than 64,000 refugees and migrants, including more than 15,000 on islands near Turkey, which lets human traffickers operate during a suspended swap deal with the bloc.

OLAF is looking into how the money was spent, said Politico Europe, much of it run camps which, despite the EU monies, have been criticized by human rights groups and activists working in them, and who report conditions are inhuman, with not enough toilets or other basic facilities, raising questions about where the money went.

Kammenos had three journalists from the newspaper Fileleftheros daily held overnight in jail after complaining he had been defamed by articles in the paper on how the funds were managed. They were held without charge before being released amid a furor over their detention and as a prosecutor pressed a probe.

An OLAF spokesperson told the Brussels-based news website the probe was launched following information submitted by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs last year.

“The fact that OLAF is examining the matter does not mean that any persons/ entities involved have committed an irregularity/fraud,” the spokesperson told Politico.

Politico Europe an unnamed spokesperson for the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) as saying an investigation has begun into alleged “irregularities” involving EU funds provided to Greece for refugees and migrants.

The site noted the arrest and detention of the Publisher, Editor and a journalist at the newspaper that was condemned by the journalist’s union and rival parties of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of which Kammenos’ marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) is a junior partner with only seven votes in Parliament.

Last year, NGO SolidarityNow asked the European Parliament to look into how the EU monies were being spent in Greece and probe potential mismanagement, citing the conditions in the centers and camps.