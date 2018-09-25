Turkish Leader Erdogan Urges Restructuring UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the U.N. risks becoming an organization with “a reputation for failure” and catering to just five world powers unless it’s restructured, particularly in the Security Council.

Erdogan told world leaders at the General Assembly on Tuesday that the U.N. has “moved away from the capacity to meet the expectations of humanity through peace and welfare.”

He referenced Bosnia, Rwanda and the plight of the Palestinians and said the world body must be restructured if it is to succeed.

In his words, “We believe that when we say the world is greater than five, we are becoming the voice of the common conscience of the human race.” That’s a reference to the U.S., China, Russia, France and Britain, the Security Council’s five permanent members and the only ones with veto power.