Live: Trump Says Iran Has Acted “Very Badly”

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump says he won’t meet with Iran’s leadership “until they change their tune.”Questioned as he arrived at United Nations headquarters Tuesday, Trump said Iran has acted “very badly.” He says the U.S. is doing “many things” right now with respect to Iran, including sanctions.

Trump earlier this year withdrew the U.S. from a nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers and reinstated economic sanctions.

Trump says he looks forward to having a “great relationship” with Iran but “Iran has to change its tune.”

While Trump spoke in sour terms about current relations with Iran, he spoke glowingly of his budding friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump and Kim met in June in Singapore. Trump says, “We’re doing very well with North Korea.”—

U.S. President Donald Trump is holding up the whole world.Trump ran a bit late for his once-a-year speech at the U.N. General Assembly, forcing organizers to change the order of speakers.

Trump was scheduled to speak second at Tuesday’s session, after Brazilian President Michel Temer.

Instead, Temer’s speech was followed by an awkward pause, as U.N. officials prepared the podium to accommodate the No. 3 speaker, Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno, who is in a wheelchair.

Trump’s motorcade arrived during Moreno’s speech at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

The White House did not immediately explain why Trump was running late. Trump’s America-first policies and criticism of allies has clashed with the multilateral spirit of the U.N. General Assembly.