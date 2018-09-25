Transfer of ENFIA Tax to Local Authorities Increases Their Autonomy, Mitsotakis Says

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended his party’s proposal for the transfer of the ENFIA property tax to local authorities, saying it would increase their autonomy, as he emerged from a meeting with the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE) on Tuesday to discuss the measure.

During the meeting held at the party’s headquarters on Pireos Street, Mitsotakis noted that a decentralised state functions more efficiently and spoke of a “radical change to the way we view the organisation of state.”

“It turns into action a long-standing demand of local government to be able to manage its own affairs,” he noted. “There is no doubt that this initiative reinforces autonomy, reciprocity, transparency and accountability,” he said.

In addition, Mitsotakis added, it increased the citizens’ access to decision-making centres and improved the quality of the services provided. Far from being unconstitutional, as some had claim, it would give real content to the relevant articles of the Constitution but would need the support of local authorities to succeed, he said.

Mitsotakis had announced the proposal at the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair, saying that ENFIA would be transferred to local governments in 2021 following a transitional period.