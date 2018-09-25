FYROM Foreign Minister Says Name Change Referendum Not Binding

Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, said a Sept. 30 referendum as part of a deal with Greece to change the country’s name would be only advisory if the turnout is less than 50 percent.

Dimitrov, a member of the major opposition serving Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s ruling party, told Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung if a majority of registered voters don’t take part that the final decision will lie with Parliament – which has already twice approved the agreement.

“The referendum is not a legal prerequisite for the resolution process,” he said, adding that it is not stipulated in the agreement with Greece. The pact would change FYROM’s name to North Macedonia, allow its citizens to be called Macedonians, with a Macedonian language and identity and give away the name of Macedonia, an abutting ancient Greek province.

Anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said he pushed the agreement because 140 countries were already calling FYROM by the name Macedonia, as Zaev indicated would still be the case even if the referendum passes and the Greek Parliament goes along.

The issue is limbo in Greece, however, as Tsipras’ junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) is split and its leader, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos – who vowed to remove his party from the government if it came to a vote – agreed with the Premier not to oppose it for now and push the question to March, 2019.

Dimitrov said it would be difficult to get a 50 percent turnout – the minimum required to make the question binding – because up to 400,000 of FYROM’s 1.8 million voters don’t live in the country.

Ironically, the question doesn’t mention changing the name to North Macedonia, only whether voters opinion on an agreement for a name change that would open the door for NATO entry and starting European Union accession talks.

Tsipras has lifted a veto on those hopes that’s been in place since a New Democracy government in 1991 agreed to let the new country emerging from the collapse of Yugoslavia to use the name Macedonia.

The veto was implemented after successive FYROM governments began claiming Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, along with Greek history and culture as their own.

With 62 percent of Greeks opposed, Tsipras has barred a referendum that would let Greek voters give their opinion and decide the deal’s fate.

FYROM President Gjorge Ivanov, who refused to sign the deal the first time the Parliament gave its okay, forcing a second approval he was required to approve, said he will boycott the referendum and urged his country’s citizens to do the same, to bring it down.

Ivanov told a gathering of FYROM’s diaspora in New York his mandate is “to refuse to change the Constitution in order to change the constitutional name and not to accept ideas and proposals that will threaten the Macedonian national identity, the uniqueness of the Macedonian nation, the Macedonian language and the Macedonian coexistence model.”

A further crack in ANEL showed when one of its seven lawmakers, Terence Quick, who serves Tsipras as Deputy Foreign Minister for Diaspora Greeks – a group Tsipras has barred from voting in Greece – said he disagreed with other MPs in his party who criticized Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias from SYRIZA, who was the architect of the deal.

In Greece, meanwhile, rumblings over the deal continued within junior coalition partner “This is a time that calls for cohesion on all levels,” said Quick, who rarely speaks out on anything and in 2017 used his position to chastise Greek-Americans in Tarpon Springs, Fla. for not speaking only Greek at a Holy Epiphany event even though people who weren’t Greek and didn’t speak Greek were in the audience.