Troika Decision on Greek Pension Cuts Coming in December

Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras will have to wait until December meeting of the Eurogroup to find out if the country’s European creditors will let him halt additional pension cuts he agreed to implement on Jan. 1, 2019.

“The decision will be taken in the context of the revision of the member-states’ budget plans that will be submitted by October 15. It will be followed by the opinion of the Commission and then it will be discussed at the Eurogroup, possibly at the meeting in December, as the one in November is too soon,” a senior Eurozone official told journalists.

Concerning pension cuts, he said “it is not yet clear” what will happen and it will be discussed when there is a “full picture,” adding that Greece will not be in the agenda but the issue may be discussed on the sidelines of the meeting, said Kathimerini.

The Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) gave Greece a third bailout in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.12 billion) that Tsipras sought and accepted, after saying he would do neither because it came with more austerity measures he swore to reject then agreed to impose.

While there’s some sympathy in the Troika, whose envoys are checking Greece’s books for progress on reforms, for delaying the pension cuts that have driven down Tsipras’ popularity ratings, the country’s other creditor, the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) said they must proceed as scheduled.

The Troika’s envoys briefed the representatives of the Eurozone finance ministers on the post-bailout mission to Athens earlier this month and the next step will be for Greece to send its proposals on next year’s budget.

Tsipras said he can backtrack on the pension cuts because the country’s primary surplus – not including interest on 326 billion euros ($381.28 billion) in three bailouts, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security, some military expenditures, and delaying paying those owed money by the state, will be larger than expected.

He said that means a surplus target of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be hit after he kept saying there’s no way it could. He wants to get his hands on 2 billion euros ($2.34) for handouts to voters and to reverse other austerity.

Three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($383.67 billion) ended on Aug. 20, including the last, for 86 billion euros ($101.21 billion) Tsipras sought and accepted in the summer of 2015 after swearing he wouldn’t because it came with more brutal conditions he vowed to stop but then implemented.

With his popularity falling after reneging on anti-austerity promises, Tsipras is near-frantic to stop the pension cuts as well as first-time taxes on previously exempt low-and-moderate income families that will begin in 2020 he also agreed to impose but now wants to wiggle out of.

The IMF said that the pension cuts must begin as scheduled to “improve the country’s long-term prospects” and send a “clear signal” to investors that the government remains committed to agreed reforms.

Speaking at a regular press conference, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice noted the cuts were part of reforms to which the government agreed last year and that Greece needs to show it is investor-friendly, without mentioning the agency and Troika insisted on an avalanche of tax hikes that took the corporate rate to 29 percent.