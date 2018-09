Analysis

My previous Analysis focused on the cloak of opacity that has covered – at least up to press time – the financial account of the 44th Clergy Laity Congress, that two months have passed since it convened. I realize that its end rolled directly into the beginning of summer, a time when things tend to slow down, but by now, a thorough and detailed accounting should have been given, to coordinate with September 1, the beginning of the new ecclesiastical …