ASTORIA – The documentary film Smyrna: The Destruction of a Cosmopolitan City – 1900-1922 by Maria Iliou was screened at the Stathakion Center in Astoria on September 23. The 2012 film highlighted the cosmopolitan character of the city, as well as the indelible mark the city in Asia Minor left on Hellenism and all those who called it home from the height of its period of prosperity to its tragic destruction in 1922.

Among the historians who appear in the documentary, Professor Alexander …