Trump, Rosenstein to Meet Thursday at the White House

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump and Rosenstein had “an extended conversation” Monday “to discuss the recent news stories” at Rosenstein’s request.
Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia election meddling, had been expecting to be fired Monday following after critical comments he made about Trump.
Trump is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, so the two will meet Thursday “when the President returns to Washington, D.C.”
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein headed to the White House on Monday expecting to be fired by President Donald Trump, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Trump himself was in New York for a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.
The development comes three days after news reports indicating that last year Rosenstein had raised the idea of secretly recording Trump and of invoking the Constitution to have his Cabinet remove him from office.
Any termination or resignation would have immediate implications for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible collaboration between Russia and the Trump campaign before the 2016 election. Rosenstein appointed Mueller and oversees his investigation.
Trump had previously contemplated firing Rosenstein in April after FBI raids of the office and home of the president’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who has since pleaded guilty to several felonies and taken part in hours of interviews with Mueller. But the latest move comes after a New York Times report of Rosenstein comments early in 2017. That report and an unsigned opinion piece by a senior official in the Republican administration played to some of the president’s worst fears about a secret “Deep State” trying to undermine him from within the government.
The administration official, whom Trump has called for a federal investigation to unmask, wrote that there was a group of officials working to safeguard the country from the president’s most dangerous impulses. And Trump’s behavior had prompted “whispers” in the Cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, a move that was backed away from due to concerns it would “precipitate a constitutional crisis,” the writer said.
By ZEKE MILLER and ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press
Wow! the circus continues …to determine ….who will continue World War 3….. and the march to Nuclear war with Russia and China…. to take over the Eurasion land mass….which are Russia and China!
The reason for the firing… is due to the fact ….that the swamp , deep State, or shadow government …who now occupy just about every department of the totalitarian government call the United States…. which includes the FBI, Justice Department , state department , C.I.A, Pentagon, and most importantly., the name converted mass media outlets to privately held ownership of the Billionaires club!
Their is no real ideological difference in continuing World War 3 against the world …as we have witnessed both militarily, economically , and politically between Fascist Donald Trump and the so-called Swamp…to spend triilions of dollars …to fulfill a Global Agenda…. to make the United States the dominant owner of the sovereignty of the world….unfortunately, ..it is not the American people who benefit from this…..but Degenerate Sadist …called Aristocratic elitist …where there is never enough money or power ….. to satisfy their thirst and lust …for more blood letting among the masses of the world!
This is a war …for power and money…..among the Aristocratic Elitist who wish to conrtol the hearts and minds of not only Americans,but entire population of the world!
These are alliances of degenerate Organized Crime Families…. like the Clinton and Bush families.and their allies, against the Trump Family…the uncontrollable new power boss…who is systematically, doing what the royalty leaders of ancient empires did …take off the heads of anyone in their court, they consider to be enemies of their rule!
Mr. Rosenstein , should be fired, and i suspect Mr. Mueller shortly , and then Jeff Sessions…who were forced on Donald Trump…by the enemies of Donald Trump!
Importantly, we are witnessing …. for the first time in history…. what the U.S government has really been…since 1776…..just a bunch of white supremacist Evangelical tyrants…who simply came into power …by doing what Donald Trump has done….. seize control from their tutors ……..the white supremacist rulers of England!
Consequentially,….millions of Americans have had to die…to preserve this illusion of democracy…from the American Civil War … where white Supremacist Plantation owners ……try to do what their for fathers did in the American revolution did….. to preserve and increase their wealth…..send to their deaths millions of Americans….to not preserve freedoms….but to preserve a financially lucrative…slave labor force!
However , this desperate war of power …has been so horrific….that is has forced these sharks to cannibalize themselves….and reveal the true nature of the myth of America….which is the freedom to do whatever you want…as long as …it makes money for the U.S government to fund an economy built on wars!