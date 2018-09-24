FYROM President Urges Boycott of Referendum Name Deal with Greece

The President of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Gjorve Ivanov, wants voters to stay away from the polls in a Sept. 30 referendum over whether to change the country’s name as part of a deal with Greece, as it needs at least 50 percent turnout to be valid.

He said the question is “harmful and defeating” to the Balkan country. Under the agreement, if approved, FYROM would be known as North Macedonia but its citizens having a Macedonian language and identity.

FYROM’s Parliament twice approved the deal reached with Greece’s anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ party, although its partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) is opposed.

FYROM lawmakers had to vote twice because Ivanov refused to sign the first time but was compelled to do legally after the second approval. If the referendum is approved it will go to the Greek Parliament for a vote, likely early next year.

ANEL leader Panos Kammenos has said he would have his party vote against it and walk from the coalition, but that he wouldn’t stand in the way and would both support and oppose it as otherwise he could find himself out of power with polls showing his party at only about 1 percent support after he supported austerity he once opposed.

Curiously, the referendum doesn’t mention the name North Macedonia, only whether FYROM voters would support an agreement that could lead to the country getting into NATO and opening European Union accession talks.

That has been barred by Greek vetoes after successive FYROM governments, after a New Democracy government in Greece allowed the new country emerging from the collapse of Yugoslavia in 1991 to use the name f Macedonia, an abutting ancient Greek province, to keep making claims on Greek lands.

Ivanov was quoted as telling a gathering of members of the FYROM diaspora community in Detroit that he won’t vote and urged them not to do so either.

“Even with the adoption of the harmful Greek treaty and (relevant) constitutional amendments, membership in NATO and the European Union will not come automatically,” Ivanov reportedly warned.

European Union and western leaders have been pushing a yes vote as the deal was brokered with the help of United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who had failed for two decades to find a solution but reopened talks earlier this year after a three-year break amid speculation it came with American pressure so that FYROM could get into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

Ivanov, who is backed by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party – which has waffled on the issue – has vehemently opposed the deal that was backed by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the ruling party. ,

Polls indicate the deal will pass, but it’s unclear whether turnout will meet the required 50-percent threshold for the vote to be valid.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)