National Hellenic Museum Celebrates Artist George Kokines

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum has this month launched the first retrospective exhibit commemorating visual artist George Kokines (1930-2012). George Kokines: Layers Revealed showcasesover 60 paintings, tracing Kokines’ artistic development and accomplishments as an abstract expressionist, and his journey to embrace his Greek American identity.

Created with nontraditional materials including cement, plaster, cork, wax and metal,Kokines’ works are known for their bold color, textured surfaces, and sense of movement. His art employed free-form organic and geometrical forms, abstract figures and …