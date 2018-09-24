Probe After Three Greek Journalists Detained Over Kammenos Complaint

ATHENS – The Publisher, Editor-in-Chief and a journalist from the Greek newspaper Fileftheros who were held in jail overnight after Defense Minister Panos Kammenos complained about an article tying European Union funding for refugees to business associates were let out but an outcry went on.

The journalists went to the Athens police headquarters on Sept. 22 when informed that Kammenos was going to bring suit against them and were kept before a prosecutor opened an investigation into the incident.

Detained were Publisher Thanasis Mavridis, Editor Panagiotis Lampsas and journalist Katerina Galanou. Lampsias called the matter “shameful,” and said that, “There is an issue with democracy when politicians in power believe that they can bring accusations against journalists whom they do not like. It is shameful for all those who tolerate such an utterely depraved procedure,” Kathimerini reported.

“My colleagues cannot have the fear hanging over them that they might be the next at risk from some minister,” he added. “The silence of SYRIZA which was a pioneer in the political defense of rights is shameful.”

“Freedom of the press has defeated vileness. This isn’t a trial against Fileleftheros, nor its journalists, it’s a victory for democracy, which the current executive power is trying to muzzle,” Lampsas said, in exiting the police precinct in the Exarchia district.

That was in reference to the ruling Radical Left of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, many of whose members were student agitators when young and pushed for individual defenses some are now opposing when it conflicts with their reign.

Rival political parties and the Athens journalist union slammed the government as Kammenos is the head of the major rival Independent Greeks (ANEL) which is the junior partner in the coalition headed by the Leftists.

“If someone believes that the publication of an article slurs an individual or that the article is incorrect, they can ask for their opinion to be published, so that their honor and reputation is restored,” the union said.

The union said that the aftoforo – a law permitting an almost immediate hearing if an arrest is made within 48 hours of an alleged crime – should not apply to the media. There was no explanation how journalists could be arrested on the complaint of a minister.

The union called on the government to abolish the law for the media, saying that it jeopardizes freedom of information and terrorizes journalists.

Justice Ministry sources told the paper the law applies to all citizens, except those who are able to hide out for 48 hours so they won’t be detained. A previous government used it to bring charges against a journalist who published the names of Greeks with secret bank accounts in the Geneva, Switzerland branch of HSBC, resulting in investigations into alleged tax cheats.

The major rival New Democracy said the detention of the journalists was “yet another show of arrogance and authoritarianism” while the centrist Movement for Change called for a stop to “the criminalization of political life.”

Veteran leftist and composer Mikis Theodorakis, who was held in an island prison by a military junta that ruled from 1967-74, condemned the detentions, saying that, “The muzzling of the press always marked the beginning of dark developments” and called for “democratic vigilance,” noting that he foresaw “unpleasant surprises in the near future.”

He broke with Tsipras after the Prime Minister reneged on anti-austerity promises and sided with Capitalists, bankers and became cozy with right-wing elements and as critics said Tsipras is trying to clamp down on detractors and critics as he continues to plummet in polls after breaking his word to help workers, pensioners and the poor.

More journalists working for the same paper were named in the lawsuit but were not arrested, as police could not locate them, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Greek Ministers and Members of Parliament have immunity from the law and being sued but can bring suit, as Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias did against a magazine, winning a libel claim over a letter to the editor that called him a Stalinist.

The article that drew his ire was a front-page piece under the headline A Corrupt Party: Hundreds of Millions (of euros) Wasted; the Feasting on Funds by ‘Our Lads,’”, criticizing Kammenos and his ministry for allegedly squandering EU aid sent to Greece to deal with refugees and migrants.

Kammenos later tweeted a defense of what he did, writing that, “Because I see sensitivity by ND and Vaxevanis over the arrest of their libelous friends, I would like to inform them that before Lampsas was recruited by Marinakis, he (former) had his son in my office (in the defense ministry), at the (Greek) Pentagon, and he (the son) knew very well that I had no responsibility over the refugee crisis or EU funds.”

That was in reference to a typical entanglement of political feuds between parties that are common in Greece and seek protagonists seeking revenge against each other, ensharing each other with charges that rarely result in prosecutions.

The tweet included the major rival New Democracy party he left in opposition to austerity – before Kammenos supported austerity to get into power and shipping magnate and Olympiakos soccer team owner Vangelis Marinakis, who owns a controlling stake in the DOL media group and is facing a raft of charges himself.

SYRIZA has ordered its ministers and members and any officials not to appear on the SKAI TV show after the party was criticized for its disastrous handling of a July 23 fire that killed 99 people in the seaside village of Mati.

New Democracy, in return, said it would boycott the state-run ERT TV station it accused of being a propaganda organ for the government.