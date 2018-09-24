Greek PM Tsipras in New York for the 73rd UN General Assembly

NEW YORK – “Greece is taking a leading role in the search for solutions to the challenges of the economy, migration and regional stability,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday.

Tsipras is in New York for the 73rd UN General Assembly

During his five-day presence in New York, Tsipras will give two speeches at the UN: the first at the Nelson Mandela Peace Conference and the second at the UN General Assembly plenary.

“Greece a pillar of stability and security”

According to government sources, the prime minister will address the major challenges for the international community in the coming period, with particular emphasis on the importance of defending democratic values and international law, as well as the importance of Greece as a pillar of stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans.

At the same time, according to the same sources, he will underline that Greece has achieved the goal the prime minister announced in his speech in 2015 at the UN General Assembly: to go from being part of the problem in addressing the international, European and regional challenges in the economy, migration and regional stability, to becoming a force that is leading the way in finding solutions to these challenges.

Return to growth, protection of the most vulnerable, refugees, good relations and joint development initiatives

In particular, the sources said, Tsipras will highlight the following aspects:

– Greece’s exit from the memoranda, the return to growth and the need to protect the most vulnerable in society,

– legislative interventions to strengthen human rights in Greece at a time when these are retreating worldwide,

– Greece’s effort to manage refugee flows effectively and on humane terms,

– Greek initiatives to consolidate good relations and joint development with the countries of the wider region, with particular emphasis on the historic Prespes agreement and relations with Turkey,

– Greece’s proposals to address modern international and regional challenges.

Cyprus problem, refugee crisis, Prespes agreement, meeting with Guterres

The prime minister will have a discussion on developments concerning the Cyprus problem, the refugee crisis and the Prespes agreement at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

Bilateral relations, Aegean, Cyprus, EU-Turkey agreement, Euro-Turkish relations, meeting with Erdogan

On Tuesday, Tsipras is to have a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to the same sources, his talks with the Turkish President will particularly focus on bilateral relations, the situation in the Aegean, the Cyprus problem, the EU-Turkey agreement and Euro-Turkish relations, as well as developments in the wider region.

A series of contacts with leading US banking institutions

The prime minister will also focus on economic issues during his visit to New York. Government sources noted that these meeting were happening “at a time when Greece is stabilising its economy, finding its way in the post-programme period, having secured substantial measures for ensuring the sustainability of Greek debt and sustainable public finances, while continuing an agenda of substantive reforms in many important sectors of the economy and public administration.”

In this context, the prime minister will have a series of contacts with top US banking institutions, which will include presentations of the data and the strong growth potential of the Greek economy “as well as the capabilities that exist for Greece’s stable and unhindered access to the international money markets.”

The programme of Alexis Tsipras in New York (Athens time in brackets)

Monday 24 September

– Between 15:00 and 18:00 (22:00 – 01:00): Speech at the “Nelson Mandela” Peace Summit

Tuesday 25 September

– 08:00 (15:00) Welcome of the Heads of State and Government by the Secretary-General of the United Nations

– 09:00 (16:00) Opening of the General Discussion of the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations on “Making the Global Partnership Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies”.

– 11:30 (18:30) Bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan

– 13:15 (20:15) UN Secretary General Guterres’ lunch to heads of delegation

– 17:00 (00:00) Speech at Concordia

Wednesday 26 September

– 8:30 (15:30) Meeting with Bank of America Merrill Lynch

– 10:30 (17:30) Meeting with Morgan Stanley executives

Thursday 27 September

– 17:50 (00:50) Meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

– 19:30 (02:30) Presence at the Global Hope Coalition’s Annual Dinner, where the Greek Prime Minister will be awarded for the country’s attitude to the refugee crisis

Friday 28 September

– 12:30 (19:30) Speech at the United Nations General Assembly