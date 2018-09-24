SYRIZA MP Attacked at Soccer Match, Blames Right-Wingers

Greek lawmaker Petros Konstantineas of the ruling left-wing SYRIZA was attacked by a gang of some 30 people and hospitalized after attending a soccer match with his son, claiming the assailants were right-wing supporters he recognized without identifying them.

He suffered minor injuries but was kept in a hospital overnight for observation, a fellow legislator said, with the incident drawing condemnation from all the major parties.

George Katrougalos, Aternate Foreign Minister for European affairs, said the attack happened in the told southwestern city of Kalamata.The state news agency AMNA said Konstantineas knew his attackers but no reason was given for the incident.

Police reported they detained five suspects. Konstantineas, a 40-year-old baker and retired soccer referee, was elected to Parliament in 2015 when SYRIZA came to power.

Police in the southern Peloponnese on Monday arrested five suspects who had been remanded. Ranging in age from 26-37, the detained suspects were charged with physically and verbally assaulting the lawmaker, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

The assault was said to have happened near a sports bar after local media said the attackers got into a battle of words with the lawmaker.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)