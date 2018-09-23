Obituaries in Greek-American Community

KANARI, NICK

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune,published on Sept. 9) –Nick L. “Green Eyed Soulman” Kanarifell asleep in the Lord August 17, succeeded by 11 children. Born in Greece, he arrived in Chicago at an early age with (F) Napoleon, (M) Alexandra, and (S) Maria. He labored in the markets of Chicago, real estate, acting classes with T. Deguide, and went by his birthname “Liqueurghos” as a professional R&B singer near the end of his life. Beloved parishioner of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, he eventually moved to Florida where he was laid to rest by St. George in New Port Richey. More details, call Sylwia or NapoleonKanari @ 224-430-0123.

KRETSEDEMAS, GEORGE

MESA, AZ (from The Arizona Republic, published on Sept. 5) – George N. Kretsedemas of Mesa – Age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born to the late Nicholas N. and Konstantina G. Kretsedemas on September 1, 1931, in PeletaKynourias, Arcadia, Greece. He immigrated to the United States on Jan. 9, 1947 and settled in Birmingham, AL. George attended public school in Birmingham where he learned the English language and the history of America. George also learned the restaurant business while working at a local bakery. In 1955, George moved to Winslow, AZ to become co-owner and manager, with his two brothers, of the Falcon Restaurant and Lounge on historic Route 66. The Demos Brothers managed the Falcon Restaurant for 43 years until their retirement in 1998. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sophia: children Nicholas Kretsedemas (Marie) of San Tan Valley, AZ; Tina St. Cyr (Chris) of Elizabeth, CO; Effie Cecchini (Michael) of Bay, City, MI; Plato Kretsedemas of Mesa, AZ and Georgia Padilla (Darrell) of Flagstaff,AZ; one brother Jim Kretsedemas (Katherine) of Chandler, AZ; four sisters-in-law Enid Kretsedemas of Marietta, GA; Tammy Kretsedemas of Flagstaff, AZ; PolyxeniTsoulos (Dennis) of Gold Coast, Queensland; DionisiaVassiliou (John) of San Bernardino, CA; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his younger brothers Alexander Kretsedemas and Pete Kretsedemas; and an infant sister. A viewing will be on Friday, September 7 at 6:00 p.m. with Trisagion service starting at 7:00 p.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Rt 66, in Flagstaff. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 8 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 224 S. Kendrick St, in Flagstaff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Flagstaff, P.O. Box 2164 Flagstaff, AZ 86003. For full obit go to www.norvelowensmortuary.com.

KYRIAKIS, ALEXANDER

CLEARWATER, FL (from the Tampa Bay Times, published on Sept. 11) – Alexander Kyriakis, 94, peacefully passed away Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. He was an accomplished chemist, restaurant owner, avid follower of politics and current events, and an intelligent, educated man with a giving heart and love for family and friends. Born June 24, 1924 in Corfu Island, Greece, he helped run the family jewelry business during WWII and studied chemistry at the University of Athens. He married Helen in Argentina. He earned his MS at Case Western Reserve University – Cleveland, OH. Alex worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Akron, where he was a pioneer in polymer chemistry research and eventually held several patents. In 1981, he moved to Florida and opened “Alex’s Restaurant”. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Helen; daughters, Angela Johnston and Joanne Westmoreland; sons-in-law, Joey Johnston and Jim Westmoreland; granddaughters, Alexa and Kelly Westmoreland; and grandson, Joey Johnston. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 12, 1:30 pm at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with graveside service to follow at Sylvan Abbey. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or Suncoast Hospice.

SHAROS, OLGA

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (from the Belleville News-Democrat,published on Sept. 13) –Olga (nee Kefalas) Sharos, 94, was born August 10, 1924, to Panayoti (Peter) and Metaxia Kefalas in Stallings, Illinois. She fell asleep to the Lord on September 10, 2018. Olga started her career at the Army Depot in Granite City, and then went to the Food and Drug Administration in St Louis, MO. She retired from her career of over 32 years as a radiologist secretary at Scott Air Force Base. After retirement Olga traveled the world with cousins and many friends. Greece was one of her favorite places, where she lived for almost two years as a young child. She volunteered at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church School as a librarian for many years. She was a woman of faith, having a resilient devotion to the orthodox religion. She attended Sts. Constantine and Helen Church in Swansea, IL, where she also was a member of the ladies’ society (Philoptochos) and a president for many years. She was very devoted to her family, friends, and enjoyed watching her favorite baseball team, the St Louis Cardinals. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her son, Pete; her husband, William “Bill” Sharos; her brother, George Kefalas; her sister, Frances Glastras; her daughter-in-law, Sherry Sharos; and her son-in-law, John Welsh. Surviving are her five children, Mitzie Welsh, Jim Sharos, George (Patty) Sharos, Gus (Stacy) Sharos, and FranySharos; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many dear nieces and nephews; three godchildren; and a number of cherished relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Additional memories and condolences may be shared online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: Family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, September 14, 2018 at Lake View Funeral Home, located at 5000 N Illinois Street, Fairview Heights IL 62208. Trisagon services will be held at 7 p.m. Service: Funeral services will be held the following day at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, located at 405 Huntwood Rd, Swansea, IL 62226, with Father Achilles Karathanos officiating. Interment to take place at Mt Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL.

TZAVARAS-DAILY, CONNIE

TUCSON, AZ (from the Arizona Daily Star,published on Sept. 11) – Connie “Cookie” Connie Tzavaras-Dailey, reposed in the Lord on September 7, 2018 with her family by her side. Connie is survived by her devoted husband, Ernie Dailey and his loving family; her siblings, Garifalia “Carry” Panos, LigeriKamaris and Theofanis “Ted” Pappas; many nieces, nephews and godchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Nikolaos and ParaskeviPappadopoulos; her siblings, Giorgios “George” Pappas and Vasilis “Bill” Pappas; and her first husband, Sotirios “Sam” Tzavaras. Connie was born on March 26, 1936 in Kapsia, Greece. She built a life in Chicago and Tucson. Although she travelled the world, her heart always brought her back to her childhood home in Kapsia, where her roots provided the source of her love for God, family and life. Connie lived her life with joy and happiness and shared it with everyone she knew. She worked hard her whole life but her passion was her family and her faith. Connie was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian and served at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at every opportunity. Connie was extraordinarily beautiful inside and out. She expressed her appreciation for her family and friends by being a constant source of unconditional love and support. Connie was always there for her family and friends and her countless acts of kindness and love will never be forgotten. She will be missed forever, but the light that she brought into the world will never be extinguished. Trisagion will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m., with the Service at 7:00 p.m., at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Tucson, AZ. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orthodox Sisterhood of the Unmercenaries, 2800 W. Moore Road Oro Valley, Arizona 85755 in memory of Connie “Cookie” Tzavaras-Dailey. Arrangements entrusted to Angel Valley Funeral Home.

VASILIADES, DEMETRIOS

ORMOND BEACH, FL (from the Daytona Beach News-Journal, published on Sept. 13) – Demetrios P. Vasiliades04/27/1931 – 09/10/2018Demetrios P. Vasiliades, 87 years old, passed away September 10, 2018 at his home in Ormond By-The-Sea, Florida of natural causes. He was born April 27, 1931 in Lindos, Greece to PanaiotisVasiliadis and HrisanthiFrangesikaki. He was the last remaining sibling of five children. Preceding him in death were three brothers, Gus, Angelo, and Frank Vasiliades and two sisters, Mary Simon and ZenoviaCort. He moved to St. Claire Shores, MI after two years serving in the Greek navy where he developed a passion for rowing sculls. He competed with the Greek National team. He met the love of his life (wife) Betty Jane Bennett, married and moved to Baltimore, MD, where he had his first of five children, Christina Vasiliades, now deceased. He moved back to MI and had three more children, Peter J. Vasiliades, Mark J. Vasiliades, and Margarita J. Vagnier. He finally relocated the family to Daytona Beach, FL in the early 1970s. There he purchased a restaurant/residential property in Ormond By-The-Sea. He was the owner and operator of Demetri’s Seaside Restaurant from 1974 to 2004. The last child, Gus J. Vasiliades was born in Daytona Beach, FL in 1977. Margarita J. Vagnier has two children (grandchildren to Demetrios) whom he loved dearly, John and James Vagnier. Funeral services will be held at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 129 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach, FL at 10:00am Saturday, September 15. A burial ceremony will immediately follow at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL. Condolences may be shared for the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

VASSILIADIS, ANASTASIOS

TARPON SPRINGS, FL (from the Tampa Bay Times, published on Sept. 13)–Anastasios “Taso” Vassiliadisbeloved husband of Barbara (née Matthopoulos), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family at the age of 45 on September 11, 2018, after more than 20 months fighting one of the bravest wars against colon cancer. Son of Kleleia (the late Pantelis) Vassiliadis, and brother of Joseph, Taso came to the U.S. in 1993 from Athens, Greece, to pursue everything the American Dream had to offer. When he arrived in Florida to complete his studies, he knew he would never live anywhere else. Longtime owner of Coles Gun Shop in Clearwater, Taso was respected for successfully living his passion, and to all who knew him, it showed. ‘Tiny’ never let his disease stop him, actively running his business, traveling, and living life to its fullest. He was a private philanthropist, who gave with his heart to organizations and those in need, and helped in every way he knew how. He met his Barbie in 2014; they married in 2015, and were blessed with true love and partnership of four years together. His family was complete with his proudest loves, Colt and Kimber, the love of his special aunts, Elisabet Kontou and Maria Douvris, and his dear friends he met along the way at Coles. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1910 Douglas Avenue, Clearwater, FL. Trisagion services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friends and family will meet at the church at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 15 then proceed to Panagia Vlahernon Greek Monastery for services and burial, at 12600 West Highway 318, Williston, FL 32696. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Panagia Vlahernon and directed to the Anastasios Vassiliadis Memorial Fund.

Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon Springs.