Going on in Our Community

Chrysoula, please cut from the bottom as needed

THRU OCTOBER 2

ASTORIA – Greek Nights at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria, presents live music every Tuesday at 7:15 PM, July 10-October 2. Thirteen musical events are scheduled, including performances by Nikos Nikolaides and the Cosmopolitans with Olga Pantelis, Giorgos Fotakis and the Laiki Compania, and the Noora Belly Dancers. Free admission. More information is available at athenssquarepark.org.

SEPTEMBER 20-23

NEW HAVEN, CT – Saint Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Tower Lane 9356 in New Haven, holds its Greek Festival September 20-23, 11 AM-6 PM. With homemade Greek cuisine and pastries, indoor and outdoor dining, and raffles. Please join us for spanakopita, tyropita, moussaka, pastitsio, souvlaki, gyro, Greek salad, pastries, coffee, frappe, and baklava. Take a tour of our basilica style church, and enjoy the company of our welcoming parishioners! Free parking and admission. More information is available by phone: 203-777-8294 and online: stbasil.ct.goarch.org.

SEPTEMBER 21-23

ROSELAND, NJ – Saints Nicholas, Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 80 Laurel Avenue in Roseland, holds its 6th annual Greek Festival September 21-23. Enjoy authentic Greek foods and desserts, Church tours, boutiques, cooking demos, games, live Greek music and dancing, the Roseland G.O.Y.A. Dance Group will be performing throughout the weekend. ATM available. Free parking and handicapped parking at the Church. Shuttle Transportation available. Hours: Friday, Sept. 21, 11 AM-11 PM; Saturday, Sept. 22, Noon-Midnight; and Sunday, Sept. 23, Noon-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 973-251-2920 and online: roselandgreekfest.com.

WYCKOFF, NJ– The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church,467 Grandview Avenue in Wyckoff,invites everyone to the Greek Festival 2018: Friday, Sept. 21,and Saturday, Sept. 22, noon-11 PM; and Sunday, Sept. 23, noon-7 PM. Voted Best Special Event by 201 Bergen Magazine in 2017, the event offers the traditional Greek entrees, octopus, loukoumades, pastries, café, church tours, games, music, wine tasting, Greek supermarket, dancing and music, super 50/50,free admission, free offsite parking with free shuttle service after 4 PM Friday, friendly faces, and comfortable spaces! We will greet you warmly, feed you heartily and send you home happily!More information is available by phone: 201-652-4774 and online: stnickgreekfest.com, Facebook:@stnicholasnj, and Instagram:@stnicholasgoc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Annunciation Cathedral, 245 Valencia Street in San Francisco, holds its annual Greek Festival, Spetmeber 21-23.A Taste of Greece returns as”Yiayia’s kitchen”with aromas of fresh Spanakopita, Mousaka, Kotopoulo, Gyros and other Greek specialties fill the vibrant Mission district. Savor Greek wine and homemade delicious Greek pastries. One of the oldest, most prestigious Greek Food Festivals, A Taste of Greece, attracts visitors from around the world. In addition to the delectable Greek treats, there will be live Greek music and dancing, and church tours.Accessible via public transportation and valet parking. Admission is Free. Hours: Friday, Sept. 21, and Saturday, Sept. 22, noon-10 PM; and Sunday, Sept. 23, noon-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 415-864-8000 and online: annunciation.org.

SEPTEMBER 23

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, commemorating the Greek Genocide and the burning of Smyrna, invites you to a free screening of “Smyrna: The Destruction of a Cosmopolitan City (1900-1922)” at the Stathakion Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 4 PM. Featured speaker: Prof. Alexander Kitroeff of Haverford College. More information is available online: hellenicsocieties.org.

SEPTEMBER 27

FLUSHING – The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations invites you to its 2018 Testimonial Dinner, honoring Dr. Harris Pastides, President, University of South Carolina, with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and His Grace Bishop Sevastianos of Zela with the Leadership Award, at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadow Park, NY on Thursday, Sept. 27, 7-11 PM. For tickets & info, contact info@fcaousa.org or 718-440-8799.

SEPTEMBER 27-30

TUCSON, AZ –St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 East Fort Lowell Road in Tucson, holds its annual Greek Festival September 27-30. Come join us for Tucson’s premier Greek festival! Delicious Greek food, delectable Greek desserts, and more!Entertainment: Live band, Greek dancers, and kids activities with games and jumpies.Admission: $3.00 entry fee, 12 and under, over 65, military, police and first responders free with ID. Free shuttle service to and from the festival grounds. Hours: Thursday, Seot. 27, 5-10 PM; Friday, Sept. 28, 5-11 PM; Saturday, Sept. 29, 4-11 PM; and Sunday, Sept. 30, noon-5 PM. More information is availableby phone: 520-888-0505 and online: tucsongreekfestival.com.

SEPTEMBER 28

MANHATTAN – Capital Link, Inc. invites you to its 2nd Invest in Cyprus Forum at the Metropolitan Club,1 East 60th Street in Manhattan, on Friday, Sept. 28, 8:15 AM-2:30 PM. Luncheon keynote address by Republic of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades. The Forum is organized with the active support and involvement of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners. More information at: forums.capitallink.com/cyprus/2018.

SEPTEMBER 29-30

SAN JUAN CAPOSTRANO, CA –Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church holds its annual Greek Festival at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center 25925 Camino Del Avionin San Juan Capistrano,September 29-30. Enjoy the delicious Greek foods and pastries, Olive Oil Class and Sampling, live Greek music, dancing and dance lessons, and youth activities. Free Admission and free parking. Hours: Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 AM-11PM and Sunday, Sept. 30, noon-10 PM. More information is available by phone: 949-542-3445and online: sjcgreekfest.org.

OCTOBER 4-6

BIRMINGHAM, AL– Holy Trinity – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral,307 19th Street, South,in Birmingham, holds its 46th Annual Greek Festival October 4-6, 11 AM-10 PM all three days. EnjoyGreek foods, pastries, drive-thru, and church tours. Entertainment includes Greek dancing, live Greek bands, and dance groups.Free admission and free parking at parking deck one block away.More information is available by phone: 205-716-3080 and online: birminghamgreekfestival.net.

OCTOBER 5-7

ALBUQUERQUE,NM –St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 308 High Street, S.E. in Albuquerque,holds its Greek Festival October 5-7. Enjoy a variety of Greek foods, beverages, desserts, Greek music and dancing,gifts, and imported jewelry. Free cooking classes and Greek language classes will be provided at the Albuquerque Grecian Festival. Free Park and Ride in the University Parking Lot on the south side of Lomas Blvd at University Blvd. Admission is $5, and $2 for Seniors 62 yrs +. Free Admission for Police, Fire, Emergency, and Military Personnel, and for kids under 12 yrs.Hours: Friday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 6, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 7, 11 AM- 5PM. More information is available by phone: 505-247-9411 and online: abqgreekfest.com.

OCTOBER 6

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The City of Tarpon Springs will present Night in the Islands –a free event on the world famous Sponge Docks (Dodecanese Blvd. between Athens and Roosevelt Streets), on Saturday, Oct. 6. Enjoy a Greek panygiri with music, dancing, and dining! And we will offer an hour of free Greek dance lessons by the Levendia Dance Troupe from 6-7 PM. Night in the Islands will feature the engaging music of Ellada in front of the Sponge Exchange. To reserve a table for dinner, please contact participating restaurants Costa’s, Hellas, Mama’s, or Mykonos. This popular event is free, thanks to funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. For more information, contact Tina Bucuvalas at 727-916-0235 or tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us.