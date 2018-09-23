NHSA Fall Convention to Held in New York City, October 12-14

NEW YORK– The National Hellenic Student Association (NHSA) welcomes students and young professionals to their bi-annual convention taking place October 12-14, in New York City.This year marks the 20th convention featuring networking with the Hellenic community’s top professionals and young talent in a variety of fields. The majority of attendees are international Greeks living in the United States, offering the opportunity to meet and make new connections with Greeks from all over the United States.

The weekend will include a hotel stay at the Luxury Grand Hyatt New York located in Midtown Manhattan and a tour of New York City.

According to the NHSA website, “Tomorrow is now. If our Ancestors could make it in New York, so can we. They saw ‘Tomorrow’ in this city and so do we. This city gives our community a track to run, a beat to dance and a New York minute to do it all. Today is your chance, your next Investor, Partner or Friend could be out there. Whether you are the Next Prime Minister, Tech Tycoon or Hollywood Superstar, NHSA Fall Convention 2018 in New York puts you in the right place at the right time. Who will you shake hands with? There is only one way to find out. Make it there to make it anywhere. Make tomorrow happen at #NHSANYC.”

More information is available at nhsaofamerica.org.