Jewellery Shop Owner Arrested for Death of Would-be Thief

ATHENS – Greek police on Saturday arrested the owner of a central Athens jewellery shop on Gladstonos Street after the death of a man that he had caught trying to steal from his shop the previous day. Police made the arrest based on CCTV video footage showing the shop owner and an unknown individual repeatedly kicking the victim, who is believed to have been a drug addict.

In his attempt to escape them, the trapped robber smashed through the shop’s plate-glass window and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to Evangelismos Hospital in an ambulance where he died shortly after arrival.

The shop owner has been led before a public prosecutor and charged with deliberately inflicting serious bodily harm, as well as criminal charges of inflicting deadly bodily harm. The case file was then referred to a regular examining magistrate, who gave the accused until Tuesday to prepare his testimony.

Police are examining the evidence in the case, including the videos.