Anatolia College Panel Features Kiriakou, Will Tackle Whistleblowing, Corruption

Former CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou will relate his riveting story about revealing torture and his imprisonment for reporting it when he appears on a panel at Anatolia College (ACT) in Thessaloniki on Sept. 28 that will take on the topics of corruption and whistleblowing.

He was the first CIA officer to be convicted for passing classified information to a reporter, although the name of the operative wasn’t revealed as he said charges were brought to make an example of him for being a whistleblower.

Kiriakou had been instrumental in a number of key CIA operations and working as a counter-terrorism officer in Athens out of the Embassy after November 17 had killed five Americans, including the then CIA station chief Richard Welch in 1975.

He related the pressure after he’d captured a key terrorist in the Pakistani desert before discovering the man had been waterboarded. He was on a panel in Athens in April to coincide with the release of Fylakismenos Praktoras, by Patakis Publishers, the Greek version of Doing Time Like A Spy: How the CIA Taught Me to Survive and Thrive in Prison, an account of his two-year sentence at a high-security Federal jail near Loretto, Pennsylvania.

Also on the panel, Clear Answers to Corruption: Transparency, Whistleblowing, is noted author Suelette Dreyfus, a University of Melbourne lecturer who operates Blueprint for Free Speech, investigative journalist Tasos Telloglou, Prof. Vasilis Barkoukis from the Sports faculty of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, and Anna Damaskou, Chair of Transparency International Greece.

The moderator of the event at the Dukakis Center is ACT Adjunct Professor Lambrini Nassis, an attorney who practices in New York and Greece.