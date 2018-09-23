Navagio Beach on Zakynthos Reopens, with New Safety Rules

ZAKYNTHOS, Greece – Navagio Beach on the Ionian island of Zakynthos was reopened to the public on Saturday, after authorities introduced new safety rules for tourist boats to ensure the safety of visitors to the idyllic cove, with its high cliffs and iconic shipwreck.

The beach had been closed since September 13 after a cliff above the cove crumbled and fell into the water, overturning nearby boats and injuring some tourists.

The tourist craft have been allowed back since Saturday but are only permitted to lay anchor in waters right in front of the beached shipwreck and not at the edges of the beach. Coast guard officers are also on hand, both on the beach and in a boat patrolling the waters, to ensure that safety precautions are observed.