The Hellenic Initiative 6th Annual Gala Raises over $2.1 Million (Video)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI), which leads the Greek diaspora community internationally in raising awareness and capital for Greece, hosted its 6th Annual Gala on September 21 at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan, to raise funds that will be invested in entrepreneurial programs in Greece. The black tie gala also raised funds for Greek NGOs that foster economic development opportunities and provide crisis relief for underserved communities in Greece, particularly children. This year’s gala raised more than $2.1 million …