Museum of the Moving Image to Present Monthly Screenings of Greek Films

NEW YORK – Film buffs can look forward to a new series of film screenings. A partnership between the Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) and the Museum of the Moving Image (MOMI), 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria, will make possible monthly screenings of the finest Greek films in the Museum’s state-of-the-art theater. The Always On Sunday Greek Film Series (films will be shown on Sunday afternoons) opens on Sunday, October 7, 6 PM, with the New York premiere of The Last Note (To Teleftaio Simeioma), directed by Pantelis Voulgaris.

“We are pleased to establish a year-round presence for Greek films in New York,” said HFS Director Jimmy DeMetro. “And we are especially honored to have access to just about the best screening facility in New York.”

“On our part, we are excited about the new Hellenic Film Society,” said David Schwartz, Chief Curator at MOMI. “We have worked with Jimmy DeMetro and his capable colleagues before, and we are sure that Always On Sunday will be an excellent showcase for contemporary Greek cinema, and that the series will find an enthusiastic audience.”

The Last Note focuses on one of the most important chapters in modern Greek history, the execution of 200 Greek partisans by German occupiers in Kaisariani on May 1, 1944, in retaliation for the ambush killing of four Nazis. Earlier this year, the film won four Hellenic Film Academy Awards, including Best Actor Andreas Konstantinou. The film, in Greek and German, will be shown with English subtitles.

To accommodate the high demand for tickets, two additional screenings of the film have been scheduled for Thursday, October 11, 6:45 and 9 PM, at the Bow Tie Manhasset Cinema, 430 Plandome Road in Manhasset.

For ticket information visit: www.hellenicfilusa.org or call 917-710-3027.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society. Generous support is provided by Carol and Niko Mouyiaris, in memory of their son Alexi, an actor. Additional funding is provided by the Onassis Foundation USA and the Kallinikeion Foundation.