Greek-Syrian Actress Rafika Chawishe Talks to TNH about Her Work

NEW YORK – The A.S. Onassis Program in Hellenic Studies at New York University presents Theatre of the Refuge by Rafika Chawishe on Monday, September 24, 6 PM, at 53 Washington Square South, Room 324. Chawishe recently completed the Lincoln Center Theatre Director’s Lab 2018 and just returned from Mexico where she finished a long durational performance in collaboration with Mexican artists Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez.

The lonely Citizen is based on the immigrant Alcira Soust Scaffo’s extraordinary story, …