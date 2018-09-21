The Hellenic Initiative 6th Annual Gala Honors Mentzelopoulos and Polman

TNH Staff

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI), which leads the Greek diaspora community internationally in raising awareness and capital for Greece, is hosting its 6th Annual Gala on Friday, September 21 at the New York Hilton, 1335 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, to raise funds that will be invested in entrepreneurial programs in Greece. The black tie gala also will support Greek NGOs that foster economic development opportunities and provide crisis relief for underserved communities in Greece, particularly children. Last year’s gala raised more than $2 million.

This year’s honorees:

Paul Polman, CEO of Unilever and THI’s Regeneration program partner. THI’s ReGeneration program was launched in 2014 to train, mentor, and place highly qualified millennials in internships at top Greek and multinational companies. More than 320 internships have been created at more than 100 companies. Recognized as the top internship program in Greece, more than 80 percent of participants secure a contract extension or hire.

Corinne Mentzelopoulos, philanthropist, owner, and CEO of Château Margaux.

Among those expected to attend are Greek-American and Greek economy and investment experts and entrepreneurs: John Koudounis, CEO, Calamos Investments; THI Chairman Andrew N. Liveris, former chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company; and Hellenic Entrepreneurship Award winner Evangelos Pappas, Founder/Inventor, RT Safe medical technology company.

Serving as emcee will be Chris Diamantopoulos, actor HBO’s Silicon Valley, Amazon’s The Dangerous Book for Boys, and Disney’s voice of Mickey Mouse.

Founded in 2012, THI is a global, nonprofit, secular institution mobilizing the Greek diaspora and Philhellene community to support sustainable economic recovery and renewal for the Greek people. THI’s programs address crisis relief through strong nonprofit organizations. THI also builds entrepreneurial skills in a new generation of business leaders.

Cocktails and silent auction begin at 6 PM; 7:30 PM dinner and awards; 10 PM entertainment and dancing with music by The Jimmy Vali Band.

The silent auction features donations will be wines and gourmet food from award winning companies such as Boutari Wines, Navarino Icons, Hellenic Farms, and many restaurants and luxury destinations.

Greek artists from around the world have come together to help Greece’s economic recovery by donating artwork that will be sold in a silent and live auction at the Gala Featured will be works from Stephen Antonakas, Aristodimos Kaldis, George Negroponte, Cris Gianakos, Lilia Ziamou, Zoe Keramea, Pavlos Samios, Peter D. Gerakaris, and more.

Greek jewelry and fashion designers have also donated items that will be sold in the silent and live auction. Featured will be designs from Lalaounis, Nikos Koulis, Alexandra Koumba, Diane Kordas, Minas, Vanessa Geroulanos, Danelian, Ancient Greek Sandals, Zeus + Dione, GK Furs, Callista Crafts, Patricia Field, and more.

Visit auction website here.