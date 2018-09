As the saying goes, we all live on “borrowed time.” Therefore perhaps the most precious thing in life is time, once it passes, it never returns.

Whether we spend our time productively is another matter. And as life becomes increasingly demanding and the pace more frenzied, how we allocate the scarce resource of time becomes even more important.

That is why countless books on the subject of time have been written. And yet, we all continue to struggle with time management every …