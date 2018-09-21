Mitsotakis Meets with Germany’s Maas on Regional Developments

ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday.

According to party officials, talks between the two focused on developments in the eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans, including the FYROM name issue.

Mitsotakis informed the German minister that New Democracy gives a top priority to name-language-nationality and said that his party will not back the Prespes name agreement in parliament.

Discussions also focused on current political and economic developments in Europe, officials added.