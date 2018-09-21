Kotzias Says SYRIZA Doesn’t Need ANEL for FYROM Name Deal OK

ATHENS – Widening a growing schism in Greece’s fragile coalition, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said the government doesn’t need the seven votes of its tiny partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) to push through Parliament the anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA made to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Kotzias said his ruling party will get enough votes from rival parties, especially the six votes of To Potami (The River), led by former TV presenter Stavros Theodorakis, which has been mentioned as a likely replacement if ANEL leader, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, pulls his party out of the coalition as promised if the deal comes to a vote in Parliament.

That depends on voters on FYROM, where the Parliament has twice voted approval, agree in a Sept. 30 referendum to a question asking whether they support an agreement that could lead to their country getting into NATO and opening European Union accession talks.

The question doesn’t mention, however, the name North Macedonia, to which SYRIZA and FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev agreed, giving away the name of the abutting ancient Greek province of Macedonia and allowing residents of FYROM to be called Macedonians and have a Macedonian language and identity, anathema to Kammenos but not To Potami.

Theodorakis took his party out of the new center-left coalition the Movement for Change (KINAL) led by officials from the former PASOK Socialists whose once dominant party vanished after backing austerity measures while serving New Democracy in a former coalition.

With To Potami having only 1.5 percent in the latest survey, half the 3 percent needed to get back into Parliament, Thedorakis’ little collection of academics and intellectuals has been mentioned as a new partner for SYRIZA although he has often fiercely opposed Tsipras stances.

Kotzias dismissed ANEL during a news conference with visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, making it clear SYRIZA wants the deal to be done before the next elections, which must be held by October of 2019.

The government believes it has enough votes from rival parties to push the deal through. SYRIZA has 145 votes and needs only six more for ratification and could even survive a vote of no confidence after surviving one last year.

Kammenos said he would take ANEL out of the government if the FYROM deal comes to a vote and previously said he would support a no-confidence vote against Tsipras if it is brought again although he has backed Tsipras almost

“The majority [in Parliament] are for the ratification of the agreement,” Kotzias said, adding that SYRIZA, To Potami and many independent lawmakers would go along.

ANEL spokesman Theodoros Tosounidis accused Kotzias of “trying, yet again, to create problems with the coalition” and derided him as a newcomer who “has never been elected,” although Kammenos has said Kotzias is the greatest Foreign Minister in Greek history.

Maas, in FYROM earlier to show German support for the deal said it was an “historic agreement will be implemented, as it contributes to the reconciliation of the two peoples.”