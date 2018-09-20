Franky’s Souvlaki a Finalist in the 14th Annual Vendy Awards

NEW YORK – A neighborhood staple in Astoria, Franky’s Souvlaki, a food truck owned and operated by Franky Englezos and his family is a finalist for the 2018 Vendy Awards.

Englezos’ father started out selling hot dogs from a cart in 1970, but began selling souvlakia in 1979 and the business has been booming ever since at the same corner of Steinway Street and 31st Avenue.

Englezos said in his Vendy Awards video that he was “born into the business” and is “continuing his father’s legacy,” adding that “we love what we do.” He noted that, “I call this my first home and my home, my second home.”

“It means a lot to me that my customers nominated me for the Vendy Awards,” Englezos said, “I’m dedicated to win for my customers. I have a good feeling that I’m going to represent for Franky’s Souvlaki. I have a very good feeling… and I’m ready to show up.”

In 2015, the family upgraded their cart to a food truck and expanded their service to Long Island City. Franky’s Souvlaki serves souvlaki on the stick and on pita, gyros, “Franky Fries,” and other traditional Greek favorites flavored with seasonings imported from Greece.

The 14th Annual Vendy Awards take place on Saturday, September 22, 12:30-5 PM, on Governors Island. Twenty-five of New York City’s best street and market vendors, nominated by the public, compete across five different categories – best dessert, best rookie, best market, best breakfast (new for 2018) and the ultimate prize – The Vendy Cup. Tickets include unlimited food and drink and are available online at Eventbrite. Prices start at General Admission: $100 and Kids (ages 8-12) $60.

Each ticket is a tax deductible donation to the Street Vendor Project of the Urban Justice Center a 501(c)(3) charity.