Marketing Greece Launches New Campaign Showcasing the Beauty of Crete (Video)

Marketing Greece has launched a new campaign showcasing the beauty of Crete in an effort to increase average spending per tourist and extend the tourist season in Greek destinations.

This is the 4th season of Wanderlust Greece, which visited Crete and for 15 days sought out and revealed all the reasons why travelers should add the popular island to their list of holiday destinations.

From the old town of Chania to the mountain Mylopotamos, and from Heraklion to the island of Chrissi, “Wanderlust” presenter George Lentzas travelled around the island. Yoga overlooking the imposing landscape of Triopetra, mountain biking in Kapetaniana, a natural “balcony” with an endless view of the Libyan Sea, excursions to the picturesque villages of Crete, a boat trip to Chrissi and Loutro, SUP boarding in Elounda Bay against the background of the historic island of Spinalonga, local traditions and customs to the accompaniment of the Cretan lyre, genuine Cretan gastronomic delights are just some of the experiences captured in the new video.

“The trip to Crete has been a real challenge for us as the destination constitutes a top Greek tourist brand. One of our quests was to follow the promotion strategy of the Region of Crete, working in a supportive and fully harmonised way with its central message ‘The Island Inside You'”, Marketing Greece CEO Ioanna Dreta said and added: “Our goal was to create a list of experiences that highlight all those aspects of the product that make Crete a flagship of Greek tourism.”