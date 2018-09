Registered Unemployment Up 1.54 pct in August

ATHENS – Registered unemployment grew 1.54 pct in August totaling 841,481 from 827,854 in July, OAED said in a report released on Thursday.

OAED said 482,441 (57.33 pct) of registered unemployed were registered for a period of more than 12 months, while men accounted for 35.18 pct and women 64.82 pct of registered unemployment.

The number of registered unemployed (not seeking job) totaled 131,990 in August from 131,584 in July, of which 46,254 (35.04 pct) were unemployed for more than 12 months

The number of registered unemployed people receiving unemployment benefit totaled 135,807 in August from 109,434 in July.