Mitsotakis Says SYRIZA Not Protecting Greece’s Borders from Refugees (Video)

With the European Union trying to forge new plans to deal with the unrelenting hordes of refugees and migrants – most stuck in Greece after other countries shut them out – major rival New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said if he’s elected he’ll make sure there’s tight security on Greece’s borders.

Speaking in Salzburg, Austria during a European Peoples Party (EPP) session, he said Europe’s “first priority today is to provide security to its citizens … the effective guarding of our borders must be our first priority,” the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

He said a Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition under Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras isn’t doing enough to deal with the crisis, with more than 64,000 refugees and migrants in Greece, including more than 15,000 on islands near Turkey, which lets human traffickers operate during a suspended swap deal with the EU.

The upsurge began after SYRIZA came to power in 2015 and has seen almost all those detained in detention centers and camps seeking asylum to prevent returned to Turkey, where they first went after fleeing war and strife in Syria, Irag, Afghanistan and economic migrants, including from some African countries.

Mitsotakis said the government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos – who was booted from New Democracy after opposing austerity he now backs – can’t differentiate between refugees fleeing war zones and economic migrants looking for work and a better life.

Referencing a detention center on the overrun island of Lesbos, Mitsotakis said that, “During this government’s tenure, the hellish Moria hotspot was created, which insults the very concept of human dignity and defames the country abroad. This, despite the fact that hundreds of millions of euros have allocated to deal with the refugee problem, money which, it seems, has been lost in the dark corridors of government murkiness,” he said.