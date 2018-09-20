Despite Terrorist Leniency, US Says Greece Fighting Terrorism Well

Simultaneously blasting and praising stances taken by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – a party riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers – the United States called Greece a “cooperative counterterrorism partner in 2017,” a State Department release said.

The US wants a greater military presence in Greece, including another base on Crete, where the US Navy operates out of Souda Bay but treaded carefully in dealing with SYRIZA – after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on promises to not allow the US military in the country and to leave NATO.

The US was also the honored country at this year’s Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) which is ongoing and Tsipras is eager to get American investors after also breaking his word not to allow privatizations and with elements in his party wanting no foreign businesses in the country.

The US State Department annual report on Country Reports on Terrorism, published Sept. 19, again denounced the Greek government for its support for convicted assassin Dimitris Koufodinas, the mastermind behind the Nov. 17 terror group that killed 23 people, including five Americans attached to the US Embassy.

He has been given several 48-hour furloughs from jail and was moved from an allegedly high-security prison in Athens to a work farm with speculation that SYRIZA wants to free him permanently.

“Over the objections of the US government, the prison council of Greece’s high-security prison for the first time granted convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufontinas a two-day furlough November 9-11.

Koufontinas is serving 11 life sentences plus 25 years for the murder of 11 people and his leadership role in the terrorist group November 17 that targeted and assassinated members of the US Mission to Greece, as well as British and Turkish diplomats, Greek politicians, and Greek citizens,” the report said, leaving it at that.

Greece is a hotbed of terrorism and anarchism, with the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas on a continuing rampage of assaults against a series of targets, including embassies and even offices of SYRIZA, which critics said is coddling them nonetheless.

The US Embassy said essentially nothing about the release of Koufodinas.

The US also complained about delays in Greece issuing new biometric identification cards and failing to slow illegal immigration into other European countries, without noting that Greece is overwhelmed with more than 64,000 refugees and migrants sent by human traffickers that Turkey lets operate during a suspended swap deal with the European Union, which closed its borders to them.

The State Department said Greece could help keep illegal immigrants in the country, where those already in detention centers, including more than 15,000 on islands near Turkey, are seeking asylum.

The US said Greece must move ahead with new ID card that are less vulnerable to alteration and photo substitution than the present kind. “It has not incorporated certain security features, such as a digitized photo and biometrics,” the report said.

That referred to Germany last year pulling aside passengers on flights from Greece to check for a proliferation of forged Greek passports that ironically rank among the best and safest in the world. Belgium is also stepping up checks at its borders for migrants from Greece.

“The porous nature of Greece’s borders remained a concern, particularly given the challenge the refugee and migration crisis presents in Greece. Six of the individuals responsible for the 2016 attacks in Paris and Brussels passed through Greece,” the report stressed.

Tsipras and his government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent

Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos have complained the EU is doing too little to help keep out the refugees and migrants.

The State Department report pointed to letter bomb attacks carried out by the urban guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire against targets in Greece and abroad that resulted in the serious injury of former prime minister Lucas Papademos in May 2017 and a worker at the International Monetary Fund in Paris.

There was also reference to attacks carried out by local far-left militant groups Revolutionary Solidarity and Popular Fighters but no explanation why the US felt with so many attacks and assaults it felt the government was fighting terrorism instead of supporting it.

There was praise for several high-profile arrests, including those of Paula Roupa, a leading member of Revolutionary Struggle, and of Costantinos Giatzoglou, accused of sending the parcel bombs.