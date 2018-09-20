Our Priority is to Improve Conditions on the Islands, Says Avramopoulos

“Our priority at this moment is to create the best possible conditions on the islands,” said European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos after taking part in a meeting with different ministries on Wednesday in Athens.

“I believe that with these decisions that were taken and with coordinated steps from all the ministries, Greece will be a model for other European countries. The big problems have been overcome, however this phenomenon will not cease to exist in coming years. Europe must be better prepared, because it is a European issue with a global impact, and of course Greece will continue to be supported by us,” said the commissioner.

The heads of Greece’s migration, citizen protection, health, defence and finance ministries took part in the meeting with Avramopoulos, who also met earlier with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“We had a good cooperation, because it had one particular goal- how we can improve and speed up all the procedures required for the efficient handling of these big issues. The images that we have been seeing from the islands recently confirm that there are a series of problems,” he added.