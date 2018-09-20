St. Demetrios Makes the List of Top Private Schools K-12 in NYC

NEW YORK – St. Demetrios School in Astoria is among the top private schools in New York City according to Niche’s 2019 Best Schools list, posted on Niche.com. The school is #39 on the list of best K-12 schools according to the Upper East Side Patch website.

Patch reported that it “separated out the Top 39 private K-12 schools in New York City from Niche’s 2019 rankings. All are within the state’s Top 150, and all earned a Niche grade of A- or higher. Some standout private schools such as Regis, Fieldston, Ramaz and the Loyola School were not included on the list because they are not K-12.”

The list does include Trinity School in Manhattan at #1, Collegiate School in Manhattan at #2, Horace Mann School in the Bronx at #3, Dalton School in Manhattan at #4, and Brearley School, also in Manhattan, rounding out the top 5.

St. Demetrios High School with a A- (A minus) rating is ranked #21 on the list of Best Christian High Schools in New York. According to Niche, the high school ranking is “based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges that students consider, student-teacher ratio, Christian school ratings, and more. Data sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche users, and the schools directly. This ranking does not include Catholic high schools.”

The top 39 schools are listed online: https://patch.com/new-york/upper-east-side-nyc/new-york-citys-best-private-k-12-schools-see-2019-rankings

The complete list of the best schools is also available online, as is the methodology Niche uses to create the annual rankings, niche.com.