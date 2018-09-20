The 500th Anniversary of Agios Georgios Sikousis Gala on Nov. 24

NEW YORK – The St. George Sikousis Syllogos will be hosting a Gala celebrating the 500th Year Anniversary of the founding of the village, Agios Georgios Sikousis. The Gala will be held at The Venetian Catering Hall, 546 River Drive, Garfield, NJ, on Saturday, Nov. 24, beginning at 6:30 PM.

The Gala will feature a full cocktail hour followed by a sit‐down dinner and top‐shelf open bar, entertainment provided by George Floradis Orchestra with singer Patra Neamonitakis. Past presidents of the Agios Georgios Sikousis Society will be honored, and the history of the village will be highlighted with an art gallery and other special features that occurred this summer in the village. Furthermore, copies of the English translation of the book The Village – Agios Georgios Sikousis by Pantelis A. Mavrogiorgis will be available for sale.

Early access to purchase tickets for this memorable event is available now through November 4. The price for early access is $100 per adult, $65 for children 12 and under. Please note that the ticket price will increase to $125 after November 4. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting Sikousis.org/500.

To commemorate the 500th Anniversary of the founding of the village, the Syllogos is publishing a Souvenir Journal. In this journal, they would like to document the rich history of the village and the diaspora. For those who would like to share their family’s history, honor a loved one, or advertise their business, journal advertisements can be purchased online by visiting Sikousis.org/journal.

The Syllogos is working passionately to make this celebration a memorable event to honor their village and roots.

The Saint George Sikousis Syllogos is a non-profit organization. All donations support the mission of this organization and are tax-deductible. The mission of this organization is to establish, develop, fund, and support educational and charitable activities for the benefit of the village of Agios Georgios Sikousis, located on the island of Chios, Greece. The activities and programs of the foundation will include providing scholarships for Agios Georgios Sikousis students, building and restoring public buildings and/or infrastructure, public collections of social, historical, and cultural significance, supporting and promoting the preservation of Agios Georgios Sikousis art and culture.