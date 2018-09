ATHENS – The Greek-owned tanker FRES with a 16-member crew, all Greek nationals, ran aground early Wednesday in sandy shallows in the gulf of Adamantas, a port on the island of Milos.

The tanker had departed from Mytilene (Lesvos island) loaded with 1,000 tons of fuel oil.

There have been no reports that the ship has taken on water or of an oil slick so far.