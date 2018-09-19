Greek Chambers of Commerce Leader Backs Mitsotakis Reforms

ATHENS – Major rival New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ ideas to bring growth to Greece got the endorsement of the President of an association of chambers of commerce, Constantinos Michalos, who said he “absolutely agrees” with the ideas.

Michalos was referring to an address that Mitsotakis gave at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) and during a news conference later, outlining his vision for bringing Greece to recovery as he holds double-digit leads over Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who reneged on anti-austerity promises.

The revelation was a bit of a surprise because Michalos had been expelled by Mitsotakis from New Democracy after issuing statements more in line with a name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of FYROM made by Tsipras and SYRIZA.

The pro-business Mitsotakis promised tax breaks for individuals, taxpayers and companies, lower social security contributions for employees and employers, a reduction in the unpopular property tax (ENFIA), cuts in some Value Added Tax (VAT) rates and lifting all remaining capital controls put in place by Tsipras in the summer of 2015.

Michalos had been compared to a Trojan Horse when he was expelled but there was no explanation why he gave such an eager backing to the man who ousted him from the party.

Michalos is President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ACCI) but was booted because he failed to respect the “principles, values and basic positions” of the party, a statement at the time said.

What upset Mitsotakis and New Democracy was Michalos’ support for a deal the anti-nationalist Tsipras and SYRIZA made to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, lift a veto on getting into NATO and opening European Union accession talks and allowing its citizens to be called Macedonians and having a Macedonian language and culture although Macedonia is an abutting ancient Greek province.

Michalos had repeatedly opposed snap elections that Mitsotakis wants, to take advantage of his lead in surveys, with polls required to be held by October, 2019.