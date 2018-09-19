Greek State TV Panelist Says Mitsotakis Acts Like “Fascist”

ATHENS – The major rival New Democracy wants a reprimand against a journalist who appeared on the Greek state ERT national broadcaster – which it is boycotting – for linking party leader Kyriakos Mitostakis to Fascism.

Sotiris Kapsohas compared Mitsotakis’ pro-reform statements to Sergio Panunzio, an inter-war fascist theoretician credited with promoting the concept of national syndicalism in Mussolini-led Italy.

New Democracy wrote station officials in complaint against Kapsohas, who appears on an afternoon news affairs program as a permanent panelist. He said that Mitsotakis’ calls for privatizations in Greece was like “a pitiless and extremist neo-liberal dogma,” although Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, reneging on vows to halt the sale of state enterprises, has stepped up the pace of privatizations.

The broadcaster issued a statement saying, “There can be no preventive censorship of its journalists, whether they belong to its permanent personnel, or whether they are outside associates,” although the station has been criticized for sticking to a government line and being biased against SYRIZA opponents and rivals.

New Democracy said its members and officials wouldn’t appear on ERT, which was reinstated after being closed by a former Conservative government, accusing the station of backing SYRIZA and Tsipras and being used like a propaganda organ.

New Democracy said the decision was indefinite and was made in response to “vulgar propaganda” on current affairs programs on ERT.

In a statement, ERT said it would continue to cover New Democracy activities, but added that it was not prepared to “pre-emptively censor” its commentators.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)