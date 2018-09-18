Greek-Canadian Actress Marie Avgeropoulos Pleads Not Guilty to Beating Up Boyfriend

LOS ANGELES – Greek-Canadian actress Marie Avgeropoulos plead not guilty on September 17 to a domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, CBS Los Angeles reported. Best known for her role as Octavia Blake on the CW’s The 100, Avgeropoulos, 32, could face up to 364 days in jail for the misdemeanor charge if convicted of the one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, boyfriend or child’s parent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The alleged incident began with an argument between the actress and her boyfriend “in a car on the Ventura (134) Freeway shortly after midnight August 5,” CBS Los Angeles reported adding that “Avgeropoulos is accused of striking him multiple times in the head, neck and arm, resulting in minor injuries, according to the District Attorney’s Office.”

The 41-year-old boyfriend, whose name was withheld, called 911. Avgeropoulos was arrested by Glendale police but was released later on that morning with a $50,000 bond, according to jail records, CBS Los Angeles reported.

According to a report from TMZ, “[Avgeropoulos’] attorney, Shawn Holley, argued Marie’s boyfriend has absolutely no interest in pressing charges. He claims he didn’t know calling the cops would result in her arrest because similar situations are handled completely differently in Canada — where he’s from.”

“As for why things looked so bad… Marie’s boyfriend told cops he had previous wounds from a mountain biking incident, and they were reopened during the altercation, which is why cops found blood, the lawyer said in court,” TMZ reported, adding that Avgeropoulos and her boyfriend are due back in court later this month.

Born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, Avgeropoulos started her acting career in commercials. Her first feature film role was in the 2009 Chris Columbus comedy I Love You, Beth Cooper. After being cast in the short-lived Cult on the CW, her breakout television role, she was cast in a leading role on the dystopian sci-fi series, The 100, also on the CW.