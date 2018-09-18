HABA Discussion on the U.S. & World Economic Outlook with Mickey Levy

By Eleni Sakellis September 18, 2018

Left to right: HABA Vice President Robert Savage, Mickey Levy-Shadow Federal Open Market Committee Member, HABA Secretary Sophia Prountzos, HABA President Fanny Trataros, Demetri Papacostas, Georgia Mouzakis, Consul of Greece in New York Spyridoula-Ioanna Zochiou, and HABA Treasurer Costas Kellas. (Photo by TNH/Eleni Sakellis)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic American Association of Professionals in Finance (HABA) held a fascinating discussion entitled The U.S. & World Economic Outlook and How to Think about Your Money in 2019 featuring Dr. Mickey Levy, the Shadow Federal Open Market Committee Member, and moderated by Michael Bapis, Managing Director Vios Advisors Rockefeller Capital Management, previously the Partner & Managing Director The Bapis Group at HighTower Advisors. The well-attended event was held on September 17 at Wells Fargo Connections in Midtown Manhattan.

HABA Vice …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *