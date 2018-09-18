Metropolitan Emmanuel of France on Ukraine’s Autocephaly

PARIS, FRANCE – His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel of France in an interview with The National Herald discusses the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s decision to grant Autocephalous status to the Church of Ukraine.

Metropolitan Emmanuel is among the Patriarchate’s leading hierarchs and one of His All Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew’s closest colleagues.

He provides up-to-date information on the situation and refutes the Moscow Patriarchate’s objections to the Phanar’s intervention in this matter, and has visited all of the Orthodox Churches around the world to apprise them …