Tsipras Sold Greece out to EU, NATO, U.S.

Regarding “The Varoufakis View: Don’t Trust Tsipras” (online, Aug. 20), former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis sums up exactly what the problem in Greece is, which can be rectified only by the Greek people. This says it all:
“The cost was huge since 2010 and it is entirely due to the Troika’s wrong program,” he said, referring to the European Union-European Central Bank-International Monetary Fund (EU-ECB-IMF) that provided two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($273.88 billion) from 2010-2012. “My mistake …
1 Comment
I agree with the author’s message, but Tsipras is really only the tip of the treasonous iceberg. Greece’s, and all other Euro member nations’, sovereignty was compromised the moment they willingly joined the EU. Conversely, the U.S. Confederacy, which the author alludes to, was COERCED to stay in the union despite their desire to secede ( much like the original 13 colonies seceded from the British)
In addition, ALL “bailouts”, including Greece’s, and despite any altruisms from the IMFs or World banks, and regardless of nations (Argentina, Russia, Thailand, Cyprus) are primarily designed to the rescue the LENDERS / CREDITORS (mostly international banks) from bankruptcy, not the respective BORROWER nations.
Ultimately, Greece, and her doomed, inept, and painfully inefficient social programs were destroyed by borrowing and spending their way to insolvency. The treasury is empty.