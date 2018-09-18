Professional Sports Handicapper Gianni the Greek Joins WagerTalk

LAS VEGAS (PRNewswire) – WagerTalk, a leading sports betting information and handicapping service, has come to terms with professional sports handicapper, Gianni the Greek.

Known by many names around the Las Vegas Strip – Ace, Vegas-Runner or Gianni the Greek, professional sports handicapper Gianni Karalis is one of the industry’s best.

“We could not be happier as VR is generally regarded as one of the brightest minds in sports handicapping and a true legend in this industry,” WagerTalk co-founder Lawrence Prezman said. “Our customers have grown accustomed to the best sports betting consultants in the world, and now our team has just gotten stronger.”

Karalis broke into the sports betting industry as a bookmaker in Philadelphia in the late 1980s. He moved to Las Vegas in the mid-1990s and served as a runner for respected betting syndicates at the Stardust Race & Sports Book, where he frequently participated on the famous Stardust Line radio show.

Since then, Karalis has become one of the most recognizable faces in the Las Vegas sports betting scene. He has made several appearances on ESPN, FOX, CBS, Yahoo! Radio and many more local and national outlets. Karalis has been featured on a CNBC sports betting special, a NY Times Magazine longform on sports betting, and was a featured participant in “The Best of It” sports betting documentary.

“I met VR back in 2008, and when I left that first lunch meeting that lasted for hours, I knew at that moment I had a sports betting podcast on my hands,” said WagerTalk co-founder Marco D’Angelo. “It was an instant success. Now getting to work again with him at WagerTalk, it’s like we put the old band back together and we are ready to rock. We will have some of the best sports content that will be both informative but also highly entertaining.”

Founded in July 2015, WagerTalk’s team of writers, handicappers, and personalities create content from across the globe. The brand’s YouTube channel has generated over 2.5 million views for its sports betting videos. WagerTalk produces a daily radio show from ESPN Las Vegas, and publishes a weekly podcast.

“Since joining the sports betting industry in 2011, I have always wanted to work with VR, he’s one of a kind,” said Kelly Stewart, WagerTalk’s Director of Media Relations. “He’s not only a great guy, but a true asset in this market.”

Gianni the Greek specializes in offering his exact bets, plus the strongest positions taken by betting syndicates that he provides wagering accounts for. Gianni’s personal selections will be available at: https://www.wagertalk.com/profile/giannithegreek