FYROM Voters Split Over Name Deal With Greece, Referendum Looms

Voters in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) are almost evenly divided over whether to back or defeat a new name for the country as a Sept. 30 referendum approaches, a deal made with Greece.

The firm Market Vision, working for the news site Mkd.mk, said its poll showed the Yes vote was ahead by only 2.2 percent, a margin of 51.1-48.9 percent in a vote that could either propel the agreement to the Greek Parliament for ratification or kill it.

Only 33.4 percent of ethnic Slavs supported the deal with 66.5 percent rejecting it while 95 percent of ethnic Albanians were in favor.

FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev said he would quit if the question is defeated, staking everything on voters backing him. The deal would see FYROM keep the name of Macedonia, the name of an ancient abutting Greek province, and be called North Macedonia.

But, in an apparent bid to dampen opposition, the question doesn’t mention the new name, only whether voters would back the deal as a means to get into NATO and open European Union accession talks, both barred by Greek vetoes until now.

Greece’s anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has barred a referendum, with surveys showing 62-68 percent of Greeks opposed, including his own junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

He said his seven Members of Parliament, enough to give SYRIZA a tiny two-vote majority, would vote against the agreement and that he would take the party out of the government if it comes to the Parliament.

Tsipras is confident, however, saying he believes there’s enough votes from rival politicians to go along even though the agreement would let residents of what would be North Macdonia call themselves Macedonians and have a Macedonian language and identity, anathema to ANEL, residents of the real Macedonia and other critics of the agreement.

Tsipras said he made the deal because 140 countries, including the US, call FYROM as Macedonia already and Zaev hasn’t indicated whether he would call his country’s residents North Macedonians or Macedonians.

He hasn’t moved yet either to change his country’s Constitution to remove claims on Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki as promised.

Entry into NATO and opening EU talks hinges on the referendum passing, after being twice approved by FYROM’s lawmakers, and with the Greek Parliament also approving the deal.

A New Democracy administration in 1991 let the new country emerging from the collapse of Yugoslavia to take the name Macedonia temporarily. But after successive FYROM governments kept claiming Greek territories, the veto was used to stymie its NATO and EU hopes.

The agreement with brokered with the help of United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who had failed for two decades to find an answer but this year resumed talks after a three-year break amid speculation the US was pressuring Greece to make concessions so FYROM could get into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Russia is actively working to defeat the referendum – Zaev said otherwise – and Greece earlier booted two Russian diplomats it accused of trying to undermine the deal.